HERSCHER — David J. Whitlow, 55, of Herscher, passed away Tuesday (June 8, 2021).
He was born April 4, 1966, in Kankakee, the son of George “Larry” and Phyllis (Larsen) Whitlow. David married Mistie Thurston on May 7, 1994, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.
David was the owner/operator of Friendly Signs in Kankakee for 33 years.
He enjoyed all water sports, drag racing, and outdoor sports. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
David was a Mason. He was a member of the Kankakee Boat Club and Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.
Surviving are his wife, Mistie Whitlow, of Herscher; two sons, Kyle Whitlow and Hunter Whitlow, both of Herscher; his second mother, Donna Whitlow of Crescent City; his mother-in-law, Karen Thurston-Stephens, of Colorado; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Chip Thurston, of Kankakee, and Jeremy and Heather Thurston, of Herscher; one stepbrother, Rod Paap, of South Padre, Texas; one stepsister, Pam (Gary) Hibbert, of Clifton; two nieces, Ellaine Hibbert and Hope Thurston; and one nephew, Deegan Thurston.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Phyllis Whitlow; his father, George “Larry” Whitlow; his father-in-law, Larry Thurston; and his grandmother, Ruth Whitlow.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life open house will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at the Kankakee Boat Club.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
