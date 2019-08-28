David Edward Webber, 89, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Pilot Township, a son of James B. and Elma Mildred (Martin) Webber. “Ed” married Fannie May Bradley on Sept. 3, 1950, in Herscher. She preceded him in death Jan. 16, 1973. He married Jeanne Switzer on June 8, 1974, in Herscher.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Jeanne Webber, of Gurnee; two sons, David Webber, of Bradley, and Brad (Janice) Webber, of Herscher; a stepson, Jeffrey Ruyle, of Clinton; two daughters, Peggy Netherton, of Herscher, and Cheryl (Jack) Cool, of Decatur; a stepdaughter, Julie Cadieux, of Gurnee; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Lois Dionne, of Herscher, Kathleen (James) Jepson, of Herscher; three brothers, Robert (Thelma) Webber, James Webber and Wallace (Carol) Webber, all of Herscher; along with many nieces and nephews who were all very dear to his heart.
In addition to his first wife, Fannie Mae Webber, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Edward Webber; a daughter, Donna Jean Webber; a brother, Martin Webber; a sister, Maxine Sorenson; and a son-in-law, Roger Netherton.
Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard from February 1951 to February 1954 during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sargent. For 45 years, Ed was a truck driver for numerous companies finishing his career with A.N. Webber trucking. He served as village board member, and numerous board positions for the church. Ed served in different leadership roles at the American Legion and coached Little League. He was a member of Herscher United Methodist Church and the American Legion. Ed enjoyed reading and playing cards, especially Euchre. According to Ed, he would have never lost a game if his partners could just understand the game, and he would have never been set three times in a game if they knew how to lead…after all he named Trump for them. The family said, “Ed you never have to worry about anyone trumping your ace again.”
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, until the noon funeral service at Herscher United Methodist Church. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pilot Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!