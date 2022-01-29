David Watson

KANKAKEE — David Bruce Watson, 61, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, in a hospital, with family at his bedside.
David was born Feb. 16, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of Melvin Sr. and Luella Foltz Watson.
He enjoyed fishing, watching old movies and recycling.
David had worked for M&W Disposal in Joliet, and See’s Cleaning Service in Michigan City, Ind.
Surviving are five sisters, Melba Morgan, of Arizona, Charlene Day, of Kankakee, Loretta Mason, of Arizona, Linda Estes, of Kankakee, and Carol See, of Michigan City, Ind.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Sonny Watson, Richard Watson and Bob Watson.
A memorial service will be at a later date.