KANKAKEE — David Anthony Thomas, 65, of Kankakee, departed this earthly life May 23, 2021, while at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate the service. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
David was born Dec. 7, 1955, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, to the union of Maxine Johnson Thomas and David Thomas. David, who was called “Tony,” by his family and longtime friends, grew up Kankakee.
He was a very unassuming man, a dutiful son to his mother, a dependable brother to his sister, and a dedicated uncle to his nephews and great-nephew. His departure has left his family stunned and grief stricken, with a hole in their hearts, forever.
David graduated from Westview High School, class of 1974, and went to Northern Illinois University.
His hobbies included shooting pool, watching murder mysteries and old black-and-white movies, westerns, playing computer games on his tablet, and he loved to watch all sports. He greatly enjoyed family dinners.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Maxine L. Thomas; sister, Kathy E. Thomas; his nephews, Karleton E. Thomas, Kristopher E. Thomas and Maxwell C. Thomas; cousins, Elijah Jones, Iris and Sam Grey, Johnnie M. Riley, Henry E. Lewis, Charles Thomas, Ruby L. Autman, Mark C. Cheatum and Anne G. Cheatum, and all their families.
Preceding him in death were his father, David; paternal grandparents, Dan and Lizzie Thomas; maternal grandparents, Ausberry Sr. and Annabelle Johnson; aunts and uncles, I.G. Thomas, R.E. (Peaches) Lewis, Fred and Dimple Thomas, Ausberry Jr. and Lucille Johnson, Helen and Elbert Cheatum, Mildred and Leon Vassell, and Rudolph and Herbert Johnson; as well as numerous cousins.
David will be forever missed by his family.
