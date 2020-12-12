BOURBONNAIS — David S. Taylor, 56, of Bourbonnais, passed away suddenly on Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020).
He was the beloved father of Heather Kemp, Zach Taylor and the late David (Selena) Taylor. David was a devoted son of Chester “Louis” and Barbara Taylor; along with being a cherished grandfather of nine; and fond brother of Patricia (Jerry) Nevlin, Peggy (Matt) Schwartz and the late Michael Taylor. David also had many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private cremation rites will be accorded.
A public memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Midwest Mortuary Service in Mokena, phone 708-478-3546 for more information.
Please sign his online guestbook at midwestmortuary.com.
