KANKAKEE — David “Smoke” Edward Smolkovich, 59, of Kankakee, passed away suddenly Nov. 20, 2020, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, with the love of his life, Barb, and son, Brian, at his side.
He was born March 3, 1961, in Kankakee.
Dave and Barb spent many years together at their home in Kankakee “Keeping Busy.” He shared his love of “piddling” of fixing things with his son, Brian. He was an extremely talented carpenter and spent a lot of time with Brian working on special projects, an example, the arch for his son and daughter-in-law’s wedding, as well as their gorgeous three-season room. Dave loved to fish, garden and was very competitive at sports and games. He was a genuinely caring man with a quiet sense of humor who enjoyed helping people as he was the go-to fix it guy for neighbors, family or friends. He held a special place in his heart for the “grand-girlies.” He would light up whenever they were mentioned. They dearly loved their “Grandpa Smoke.” Dave was especially proud of his son and the man he has become.
Preceding him in death were his father, Edward Smolkovich; and beloved mother, Eula Mae Frantz.
Surviving are his significant other of 15 years, Barb McGrath; son, Brian Harpin and his wife, Jenna, and their children, Avaline, Rowan, Roxanne and Remi. Other survivors include Barb’s son, Josh Mason and wife, Glori, and their children, Brianna and Evan; a sister, Ann Smolkovich and Robert Jolly; beloved cousin, Miriam Maass and husband, Tom, and their children, Rachel Lopez and husband Andy, Lauren Baron and husband Trevor, and Casey Maass. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Deacon Patrick Skelly will be officiating at a celebration of life that will be determined at a later date due to the pandemic.
Memorials may be made directly to a fund set up for his granddaughters; please make any checks out as “To the family of David Smolkovich.” Please contact the funeral home for any more information on where to send donations.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
