MOMENCE — David L. Smith, 58, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) in Momence.
He was born Jan. 4, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Billy and Carla Petro Smith.
Surviving are two sons, Chase Smith, of Momence, and Landon Smith, of Lowell, Ind.; one stepson, Adam Wazak, of Indiana; one grandson, Kai J.L. Smith, of Momence; his brother, Kenneth Smith, of Momence; and father, Billy Smith, of Beecher.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Carla Smith; one brother, Terry Smith; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Eva Smith; and maternal grandparents, Edson and Pat Petro.
He worked in the construction field as a carpenter.
David had attended the First Baptist Church in Momence.
He enjoyed fishing and coaching Momence Junior Redskin’s Football Teams.
David was described as a great father and brother and was devoted to his family and friends.
He was the guy you could always count on.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Memorials may be made to his children.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!