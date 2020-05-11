MANTENO — David W. Skinner, 79, of Manteno, passed away peacefully Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
David was born April 18, 1941, in Richmond, Ind., the son of Blair and Louise (Knoll) Skinner. His parents preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Driver High School in Winchester, Ind., and graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Religious Education. David was a member of Manteno Nazarene Church where he was organist for more than 35 years.
David was a piano and pipe organ technician, including building, rebuilding, servicing and tuning pipe organs in the Kankakee area as well as Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. He maintained many organs in the Chicago area, including the Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago. He began working with representatives of both the Reuter Organ Company and the Kimball Piano and Organ Company while in college and in 1971 set up his own business.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Skinner, formerly of Marion Ind.; and stepfather and stepmother, Herbert and Mazetta Metcalfe, formerly of Monroe, Ind.
Surviving are his wife, Connie Skinner, of Manteno; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Rachel Skinner, and daughter, Megan Skinner, all of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Rianna Skinner and Riley Skinner; and one sister, Marjorie (Marvin) Baldwin, of Portland, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Lois Skinner, of Marion, Ind.; four stepbrothers, Philip (Edie) Metcalfe, of Phoenixville, Pa., Wayne (Janet) Metcalfe, of Springport, Ind., Nelson (Marta) Metcalfe, of Middletown, Ind., and Steven (Debbie) Metcalfe, of Springport, Ind.; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, CNAs and support staff at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee, and Hospice of Kankakee Valley for their compassionate care and support of David during his illness.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.
A private memorial service for the immediate family will be at a later date.
