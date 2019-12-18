David Dewayne Samuels III, 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) in Manteno.
A time for visiting will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Pastor Montele Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
David “Mack-a-Doo” was born April 14, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of David Samuels Jr. and Lizzie L. Jackson Samuels.
He was employed at Indian Oaks Academy, Manteno. He enjoyed writing music and playing the piano and keyboard (he was self taught).
Surviving are his mother, Lizzie, of Kankakee; his father, David, of Chicago; his brothers, Eric Samuels, of Kankakee, Michael D. Samuels, of Little Rock, Ark., and Jeffery A. (Lisa) Samuels, of Bourbonnais; several nieces and nephews; many, many cousins; special friends, Duane Nelson and Leon King; and ex-wife, Mingus Samuels.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents; aunt, Susie Barnett; and uncle, Arthur J. Jackson.
