BOURBONNAIS — David Anthony Pridemore, 19, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021), in Bourbonnais.
He was born Sept. 26, 2001, in Kankakee, the son of David M. Pridemore and Jill Chapman Smothers.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Jill and Brandon Smothers, of Bourbonnais; father, David Pridemore, of Limestone; one sister, Riley Pridemore; two brothers, Bradley Smothers and Cole Smothers; paternal grandparents, David and Susan Pridemore, of Bonfield; maternal grandparents, Ned and Carol Chapman, of Limestone; uncle and aunt, Kevin and Angela (Pridemore) Corkill; special cousin, McKinley Corkill; aunt and uncle, Carmen and Craig Flinn; uncle and aunt, Michael and Darcy Jeneary; and cousins, Aaron Jeneary and Andrew Jeneary.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.