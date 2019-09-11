David L. Orwig, 67, of Seymour, passed away at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Faith Baptist Church, Champaign. The Rev. Bob Hassel will officiate. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
David was born Sept. 7, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Raymond Frederic and Ramona Natalie Rabideau Orwig. He married Cynthia Johnson on Sept. 2, 1979, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, of Clifton; one son, Benjamin Emmanuel (Erin Elizabeth) Orwig, of Gifford; five grandchildren, Simeon David, Naomi Grace, Aleah Joan, Jacqueline Leigh and Isabelle Zemira; and one sister, Susan Burrow, of Chebanse. Survivors also include his in-laws, Hugh Johnson, Susie (Mike) Williamson, Martin Johnson and Kim (Mick) Lyons; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father; one son, Christopher David; one grandson, Kristoph Benjamin; his father-in-law, V. Howard Johnson Jr.; mother-in-law, Joan Bourkland Johnson; and one brother-in-law, Richard Burrow.
David graduated from Herscher High School and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
His last employment was at the Safe House in Urbana. In all of his working years, he was a chef in many different fraternities, sororities and restaurants in Urbana and Champaign.
David was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Champaign.
He loved food, cooking, collecting cookbooks, comic books and reading his Bible.
