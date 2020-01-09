BOURBONNAIS — David Odorizzi Jr., 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at his home.
He was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Chicago, the son of David P. Sr. and Sophia Wistort Odorizzi.
David was a retired employee of U.S. Steel.
He enjoyed fishing and loved his dogs.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korea.
Surviving are two sisters and one brother-in-law, Shirley and Charles Sueppel, of South Bend, Ind., and Dolores Vogt, of South Bend, Ind.; his devoted companion, Tanis Landry; six nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Ruth Odorizzi.
Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee Humane Foundation or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
