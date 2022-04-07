David Myers

WATSEKA — David L. Myers, 86, of Watseka, passed away Monday (April 4, 2022) at his home.
David was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Watseka, the son of Elmer and Virginia (Howe) Myers. His parents preceded him in death. David married Carla Tudor on June 28, 1964, in Paxton. She preceded him in death Jan. 10, 1998. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Jake and Bobby Myers.
Surviving are one son, Todd (Kyria VanHoveln) Myers, of Bourbonnais; four daughters, Lynn (Scott) Mueller, of Watseka, Leslie (Harry) White, of Watseka, Pamela (Warren) Jones, of New Hampshire, and Debra (Mark) Watson, of New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Kate (Cody Fredrick) Mueller, of Watseka, Jenny Bisson, of New Hampshire, and Daniel Hoegler, of New Hampshire; two sisters, Sara (Robert) Sloan, of Kansas, and Patsy Giroux, of Watseka; two brothers, Larry “Butch” (Rose) Myers, of Kansas, and Lon (Jean) Myers, of England; along with several nieces and nephews.
David enjoyed racing go-karts, was an avid NASCAR fan, loved working on cars, woodworking and playing cards.
He was a pressman and supervisor at UARCO for 37 years.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, also at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.