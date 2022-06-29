KANKAKEE — David Mullikin, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 26, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 20, 1952, in DeKalb, the son of Merle and Marjorie Mullikin.
David was a 1970 graduate of Kankakee Eastridge High School. During his high school years, he was the student manager of the swim team, a member of the concert and marching bands, and a member of the Black Hawks Drum and Bugle Corps.
He attended Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., where he studied art history, history and English literature. David was a member of Alpha Phi Omega, a leadership and service organization. He furthered his education at Northern Illinois University, where he received a Master’s Degree in English Literature and a Master’s Degree in Art History. David worked as an English instructor and as a copy editor in the Office of East Asian Studies at Northern Illinois University. He also taught at various other institutions: Waubonsee Junior College, Joliet Junior College, Kankakee Community College and the University of St. Francis.
David was an avid reader and connoisseur of classical music. In later years, he enjoyed substitute teaching in several area high schools and he lovingly and proudly cared for his parents.
He was an active member at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his mother, Marjorie Mullikin, and sister, Julia Mullikin, of Kankakee; and his brother, Brian Mullikin (Dyan), and nephew, Colton Mullikin, of DeKalb.
Preceding him in death were his father, Merle Mullikin; his paternal grandparents, Florence and Roy Mullikin; and his maternal grandparents, Abbie and Elmer Dickman.
A burial service officiated by Father Frank Warthan will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Herscher. A memorial service will be held the same day at the American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Jenkins and Father Frank Warthan.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.