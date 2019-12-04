David M. “Bags” McGlennon, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at his home.
He was born July 25, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Albert and Lena (Williams) McGlennon.
David was a retired X-Ray technician at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. He also worked as a part-time bartender at Tiny Tap in Kankakee. David was a huge sports fan, especially for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a lover of life and enjoyed every day to the fullest. He loved family vacations spent in Nashville, Ind.
Surviving are one son, Jason McGlennon (Jessica Pizur), of Bradley; one daughter, Kelley McGlennon (Derrick Terrell), of Bradley; 10 grandchildren, Michael Jones, Mylik Jones, Trent Schaffer, Joseph Pizur, Marissa Pizur, Meara Pizur, William McGlennon, Codi McGlennon, Ali McGlennon and Bo McGlennon; one great-granddaughter, Althea Rose Jones; four stepchildren, Katie Mullikan, Nathan Mullikan, Kevin Mullikan and Robert Windmiller; 11 step-grandchildren, Isaiah, Mahalia, Gideon, Davina, Rosetta, Nicholas, Zephyr, Ava, Claire, Olivia and Natalie; and former wife, Sheila McGennon, of Limestone.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one granddaughter, Madelyn Klotzke; one sister, Jenny Turasky; and his first wife, Carolyn Johnson.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Following the celebration of life, a gathering will be at Good Vibrations Bar in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!