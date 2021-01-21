MOMENCE — David Edward Mattocks, 64, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021) at home, with his wife by his side.
David was born in Kankakee on Nov. 19, 1956, to Orval James Mattocks and the former Mary Fran Mize.
He was a 1974 graduate of Momence High School.
David married the former Sharon Marie Steele on June 10, 1978.
They had three children, David Allen, Daniel and Dana.
David was no stranger to hard work and sacrifice to ensure his family was provided for. He was a dedicated Union employee at Thrall Car in Chicago Heights from 1978 until its closure in 2001. He then worked at ABF Freight in Chicago Heights until his medical retirement in 2003.
From 1976 to 1996, he served proudly and honorably in the Illinois National Guard as Infantryman and a Mess Sergeant. He was deployed to Quincy during the great 1993 Mississippi River flood. He retired from service at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
David had a servant’s heart, and never hesitated to help someone in need if he was able. He also volunteered at local food pantries.
His favorite hobby was camping, and he very much enjoyed taking care of his camper and going on camping trips with his family and friends. His pride and joy were his three grandchildren, Phoenix, Shelby and Maverick.
Surviving are his wife of 42 and a half years, Sharon Mattocks, of Momence; his three children, David Allen Mattocks, of Kankakee, Daniel (Desteny) Mattocks, of Momence, and Dana (Zachary) Nunamaker, of Momence; three grandchildren, Phoenix and Shelby Mattocks, and Maverick Nunamaker, all of Momence; siblings, Timothy, of Valparaiso, Ind., Rebecca, of Pavo, Ga., Katie, of Hammond, Ind., and Jeremy, of Eddyville, Ky.; his father-in-law, Donald (Mona) Steele; many loving nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Glenn; and sisters-in-law, Karen, Brenda and Donna.
Preceding him in death were his mother; mother-in-law, Nancy (Bishir); and his grandparents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, until the 10 a.m. service at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
