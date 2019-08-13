David Cameron Longbons, 77, of West Salem, passed from this life to the next Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at Fairfield Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Pontiac, the son of Vera (Burkett)Longbons and Cameron Lee Longbons.
David was a heavy equipment operator.
He was a U.S. veteran, having served our country during the Vietnam War.
David lived for many years in Grant Park. He lived his final years in West Salem.
He thoroughly enjoyed traveling to see different parts of the country and visiting people during road trips.
David will be remembered by those who knew him as a person who always looked out for others, whether they were family or friends; he was willing to lend a helping hand. He was a wonderful big brother, his family members said.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving are three sisters, Mary Stewart, Carol (Dale) Menke and Pam (Gary) Myers; three brothers, Robert (Phyllis) Longbons, Michael (Sandra) Longbons and Daniel (Christina) Longbons; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A private service for family members will take place at a later date in Sherburnville Cemetery in Grant Park.
Funeral arrangements are by Ingram-Meridith Funeral Home of West Salem.
Please sign his online guestbook at meridithfuneralhome.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!