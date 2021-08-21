MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — David Eric Lemna, 53, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 14, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife of 24 years, Sarah, and his three children, Hannah, Kellen and Caleb.
David was born Nov. 8, 1967, the son of Robert Joseph and Judith Cavender Lemna, in Kankakee.
He graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, in St. Paul, Minn.
David was a proud member of McNamara 1986 Illinois State Championship football team and continued his lifelong passion of sports, coaching his children in baseball, softball, basketball and football, and serving as director for the Lakeville Football Athletic Association. He was proud that so many young people around town called him “coach.”
Surviving are Sarah, Hannah, Kellen and Caleb; his mother, Judith Lemna; siblings, Ty, Robert, Brooke, Anntonette Lemna, Wade and Aaron Taylor; as well as in-laws, Byron and Candy Estes; brother-in-law, Eric and his wife, Renae; nieces and nephews, Austen, Aubrey, Kiefer, Robby, Ryker, Elijah and Josephine Lemna, Gwenyth Geffre, Marissa McGrath, Collin Dunn, Clint Thompson and many, many family and friends.
“We will always miss him!!” the family said.
Celebration of life details will be shared in the upcoming days.