David LeRoy LaCost, 46, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2019, at his home in Reeseville, Wis.
He battled kidney disease for the last few years of his life.
David was born Oct. 23, 1972, and raised in Kankakee, attending Aroma Park Elementary School and Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School before moving to Baton Rouge, La., with his family. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge. Later, he moved to Lincoln, Neb., and graduated from Southeast Community College and Doane University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts in industrial management.
He met the love of his life, Trisha Randall, in 1999, and moved to Wisconsin, where the two wed Oct. 25, 2007. Together they raised their daughter, Karissa.
David worked as a master product designer for several companies, including Centurion, in Lincoln, Neb., and Harley-Davidson and Strattec, in Wisconsin. He loved his English bulldogs and was very active in the Milwaukee Bulldog Club. David also greatly enjoyed RPG games and Discord.
Surviving are his wife, Trisha Randall, of Reeseville; daughter, Karissa Randall, and her children, Hunter and Adelynn, of Onalaska, Wis.; and parents, LeRoy and Barbara (Yates) LaCost, of Lincoln, Neb. Also surviving are three sisters, Renee Doyle (Michael), of Kankakee, Cheryl LaCost (John Barrett), of River Forest, and Amy LaCost (Doug Hepler), of the Marshall Islands; 20 nieces and nephews; two great-nieces; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His grandparents preceded him in death.
The family is hosting a celebration of life gathering from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, in All Saints Hall, David’s favorite place at church. Please enter at the side entrance on Station Street. Immediately following interment of David’s ashes in St. Paul’s columbarium, family and friends will share memories to celebrate his life, followed by a meal. Please bring your favorite tales or stories about David.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for donations to be made in David’s name at a future date.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!