CHEBANSE — David P. Kenison Sr., 49, of Chebanse, passed away Monday (March 22, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 9, 1971, in Quincy, the son of Jim and Linda (Honaker) Kenison. David married Pam Moldovan on Jan. 14, 1995, at the Baptist Temple Church of Kankakee County.
David had worked at Walmart in Bourbonnais for 32 years. He received his associate’s degree in electrical work. He used his skills (Servant’s Heart) to help many friends and family over the years. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was an active member at First Baptist Church in Watseka, where he also served as a deacon.
Surviving is his wife, Pam Kenison, of Chebanse; his four children and their spouses, Daniel Moldovan, of Chebanse, Jonathon and Abigail Moldovan, of Beaverville, Bethany and Jeremiah Hause, of Danville, and David Kenison Jr., of Chebanse; four grandchildren, Andrew, Addilyn, Ethan and Evelyn; his mother, Linda Kenison, of Chebanse; one sister, Kristi Theriot, of St. Peters, Mo.; one brother, Kevin Kenison, of Limestone; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Jim Kenison.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ray Jackson officiating. Please wear something red in honor of David’s favorite color.
Everyone is asked to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Camp Assurance of Georgetown.
