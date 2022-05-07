ASHKUM — David A. Goselin, 76, of Ashkum, passed away Monday (May 2, 2022) at his home.
He was born April 12, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Lawrence and Viola (Jordan) Goselin. David married Barbara Greep on Aug. 2, 1969, of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
David worked at Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing cards with the guys. He played in a slow pitch softball tavern league. Most of all, David loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and his great-grandchild.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Goselin, of Ashkum; two sons, Justin and Michelle Goselin, of Bourbonnais, and Brent Goselin, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Trevor Goselin, Macy Goselin and Tyler Goselin; one great-grandchild, Charlotte Goselin; one sister and three brothers-in-law, Debbie and Tom Soderquist, of Herscher, Bob Adler, of Kankakee, and Don Greep, of Kankakee; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Gary and Cindy Goselin, of Bourbonnais, and Tom Goselin, of Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Ron Goselin and Kenny Goselin; and one sister-in-law, Judy Goselin.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.