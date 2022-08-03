CONROE, Texas — David Russell Glidewell, 59, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Thursday (July 28, 2022) in Conroe, Texas.

He was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Walter “Bud” Glidewell and Eldora (Peterson) Glidewell.

David worked in management at Eagle, Ultra Foods and Kroger grocery stores.

