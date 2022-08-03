...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Newton, Jasper, Benton and Porter
Counties. In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CONROE, Texas — David Russell Glidewell, 59, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Thursday (July 28, 2022) in Conroe, Texas.
He was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Walter “Bud” Glidewell and Eldora (Peterson) Glidewell.
David worked in management at Eagle, Ultra Foods and Kroger grocery stores.
He married Tammie Glidewell on May 21, 1983, in Manteno. Tammie, of Conroe, Texas, survives.
Also surviving are his son, Alex and Cortney Glidewell; daughter, Amanda and David Hofstra; brother, Greg and Linda Glidewell; sister, Doreen and Todd Soltysik; sister-in-law, Cathy Glidewell; and five grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob and Andrew Hofstra, of Conroe, Texas, and Jace and James Glidewell, of Willis, Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Walter and Eldora Glidewell; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Sharon Glidewell; brother, Larry Glidewell; and his beloved Golden Retriever, Ranger.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Restoration Church Woodforest in Conroe, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.