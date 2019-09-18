David E. Geiken, 67, of Cissna Park, passed away Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) in Urbana.
He was born June 12, 1952, in Watseka, the son of Marvin and Juanita (Mohler) Geiken. David married Karen Anderson on June 10, 1978, in Ashkum. She survives, of Cissna Park.
Also surviving are one daughter, Cara (Scott) Lucht, of Cissna Park; one son, Chad (Renee) Geiken, of Cissna Park; three grandchildren, Addison and Aubrey Lucht and Taylor Geiken; his mother, Juanita Geiken, of Rantoul; two sisters, Donna (Stan) Kopmann, of Gifford, and Debbie (Bill) Long, of Lynn Haven, Fla.; two brothers, Deane (Cordelia) Geiken, of Paxton, and Darryl (Tammy) Geiken, of Crowley, Texas; his father-in-law, Durl Anderson, of Ashkum; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father; one sister, Darla; and his mother-in-law, Velma Anderson, formerly of Ashkum.
Mr. Geiken was a member of the Cissna Park Fire Department, Sons of American Legion, and trustee at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. David was a Cissna Park FFA alumni and he served on the Cissna Park Village Board.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, until the 11 a.m. services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. The Rev. Tim Hahn will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Cissna Park Fire Department or Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park.
