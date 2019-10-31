David Lee French, 70, of Russellville, Ala., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Oct. 28, 2019).
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
David spent many years as a professional salesman, and was later the owner of TC Service & Supply. He was an avid NASCAR and dirt track racing fan and he also enjoyed golfing and fishing. David loved his family very much and leaves many wonderful memories.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the American Legion in Aroma Park.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Norman and Genevieve (Kendziorek) French.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 12 years, Diane Hansen French; daughter, Misti Krause (husband, Michael); son, Brandon French; stepsons, Kevin Horton (wife, Jessica), and Kristopher Horton; sister, Norma Regnier (husband, Larry); brother, Denny French (wife, Kathy); grandchildren, Erik Krause, Devin Krause, Cabry French, Chaycen French, Morgan Horton, Ella Horton, Bryan Harris and Bella Harris; sister-in-law, Candice (husband, Ryan); and several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are by Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville, Ala.
