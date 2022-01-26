BONFIELD — David “Dave” Frantzen, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Bonfield, after a valiant battle with non-hodgkins lymphoma, on Sunday (Jan. 23, 2022).
Dave was born in Chicago, on May 3, 1954, the youngest child of George and Irene Frantzen.
He was a life-long lover of music, starting with his own rock band in high school, playing guitar and drums. He was also an avid tennis player in school.
Dave was the quintessential handy man, always curious about how everything worked. He loved electrical work and took classes to learn about working on small engines. He was also a master carpenter, renovating numerous homes and building beautiful cabinetry and furniture. He was known to take things apart and put them back together just to see how they worked.
About 35 years ago, this city boy moved to Bonfield, to help his mother, and he took care of her during her final illness. He embraced the country life and embarked on learning everything he could about farming. When his beloved Farmall tractor needed a repair, he consulted books and joined online forums to learn how to fix it.
Dave prioritized helping not just the people he knew, but also the people he did not know. He volunteered his time at the ACOM Merchant Street Food Pantry, including doing electrical upgrading and repairs. He created the sound system for his church. When he went on vacation or even to the doctor’s office and saw something that needed fixing, he did it, oftentimes on the spot. He volunteered his time for clean-up and rebuilding on several hurricane relief missions, including the Back Bay Mission to Biloxi, Miss. He served as a counselor and a handyman at a youth summer camp on a yearly basis.
And could he tell a joke! He excelled in them, and some were funny. He was known to research “doctor” jokes or “dentist” jokes before he had an office visit. Though he endured many challenging hospital stays starting at Christmastime, he never lost his sense of humor and always endeared himself to medical personnel by being thankful and genuinely curious about who they were as people.
But his true and most noble calling was being a wonderful and loving life partner of 14 years to his wife, Sue, who he married Oct. 30, 2021, and “Papa” to their their two granddaughters, Savannah and Madison Long, from the time they were tiny girls into their now teenaged years. He subjected the girls to not just his corny jokes and deliberately off-pitch singing, but also his help on the mundane tasks like homework as well as loving guidance on the larger life lessons.
In addition to his wife, Sue, and their granddaughters, Savannah and Madison, surviving are a brother, Tony (Helene); his aunt, Florence Ippolito; two stepsons, Richard and Tim Long; and grandsons, Christian Long, Noah Long and Christopher Schkerke; as well as numerous cousins, including the ones he considered “sisters,” Karen Seimetz, Melinda (Don) Deye and Therese (Brian) Tucker.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Irene Frantzen; and a sister, Annette Flood.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, until the 11 a.m. services at St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to ACOM Street Merchant Food Pantry in Kankakee or Pilgrim Park Camp online at pilgrimpark.campbraingiving.com. Also, to honor his memory, tell a joke, help someone out or otherwise be kind to try to replace the loss of Dave’s loving and generous spirit.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.