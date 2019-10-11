David M. Denton, 65, of Momence, passed away suddenly Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Chalk It Up in Manteno.
He was born March 27, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Eugene F. Denton and Lorraine Brady Denton. David married Christine Bakhaus-Denton on Feb. 23, 1990, in Sherburnville. She survives.
He worked in transportation and sales. David also assisted with many not-for-profit organizations.
Dave was a member of the Momence Anchor Club, Drag Boat Association and the American Pool Association (APA).
He was described as having a heart even bigger than he was, yet as tender as the huge teddy bear he truly was. Dave loved to laugh, pull pranks and always had a story to share.
Dave was an avid pool player, loved drag boat racing and muscle cars. “Big PaPa” cherished his children, grandchildren and was blessed to have such a wonderful family.
He was a member at Sherburnville Christian Church.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Dan (Nancy) Kirchman, of Florida; daughters, Gail (Scott) Behrends, of Bourbonnais, Nichol (Paul) Bishir, of Momence, Beth (Ryan) Daugherty, of Momence; sister, Debbie (Phil) Smith, of Clifton; brother, Dan Denton, of Champaign; sister-in-law, Kim Denton, of Kankakee; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; friends, Ron, Bob and Tom and all his friends from Chalk It Up; along with many nieces and nephews. Dave’s lap dog, Lacy, will miss him so much, too.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Don; and nephew, Randy.
A celebration of life open house will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Jensen Funeral Home, 1200 N. Convent Suite B, Bourbonnais. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
