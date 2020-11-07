KANKAKEE — David “Clark” Alan Clevenger Jr., 51, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at his home in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 19, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of David Alan and Cindy (LaMontagne) Clevenger.
David was a welder with Local 751 Kankakee.
His biggest achievement was his two sons, Keith and Jordan. David loved being around his family and friends. He enjoyed going to concerts. He liked watching boxing and he was a big fan of WWE wrestling, especially The Undertaker.
Surviving are his parents, David Sr. and Cindy Clevenger; two sons, Keith Clevenger, of Kankakee, and Jordan and Brandy Clevenger, of Cissna Park; two grandchildren, Samantha and Jordyn; two brothers, Christian Clevenger, of Kankakee, and Steven (Autumn) Clevenger, of Bourbonnais; two nieces, Linzy Rae Clevenger and Leah Kimberly Clevenger; one nephew, Brett Clevenger; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Esther Clevenger.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Roy and Alvera LaMontagne.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
