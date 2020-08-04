KANKAKEE — David Burns, 88, of Kankakee, a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020.
He was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Decatur.
Surviving are his wife, Martha (LaMontagne) Burns, of Kankakee, who he married Jan. 7, 1961, in Kankakee.
He has two sons, Brian and Darrin; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.
David was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed golfing and bowling with friends and family.
A family service is pending at a later date.
