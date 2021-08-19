David Boudreau

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog this Morning... Areas of fog have developed across parts of northern and central Illinois and northwest Indiana early this morning, with patchy dense fog causing visibility of 1/4 mile or less in spots. The localized nature of the dense fog will also result in rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Expect the foggy conditions to improve between 7 AM and 8 AM. When driving in fog, slow down, use low beams, and increase following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.