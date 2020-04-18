KANKAKEE — David Barnhart, 83, of Kankakee, passed away April 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 27, 1936, in New Brighton, Pa., the son of Theron and Florence (Moore) Barnhart. David married Vera Doerner on Aug. 30, 1958, in Lynnville, Ind. She preceded him in death July 10, 2015.
David was a line operator at Quaker Oats. He also worked for the Limestone Fire Department for 42 years. David coached Little League baseball for 15 years. He was a member of Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene and served as the Sunday school superintendent for more than 20 years, as well as being a member of the choir and on the church board.
Surviving are one son, Keith Barnhart, of Kankakee; three daughters, Janet (John) Crawford, of Lowell, Ind., Paula (Clint) Yale, of Bourbonnais, and Elaine (Bruce) McAndrews, of Herscher; 11 grandchildren, Terry, Curtis, Clinton, Sharon and Lisa Barnhart, Justin and Jenna Crawford, Jessica Merill, Julia Yale, and Chris and Paul McAndrews; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, John (Maggie) Barnhart, Don (Norma) Barnhart, and Ron (Sarah) Barnhart.
In addition to his wife, Vera Barnhart, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Eleanor Wagoner; and one nephew, James Barnhart.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!