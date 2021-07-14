KANKAKEE — Davarion “Rusty” Marshawn Jones, 15, passed away July 6, 2021, at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood.
He was born Jan. 17, 2006, in Kankakee, the son of David Lee Jones Jr. and Tarawanda Beard.
Davarion attended Kankakee High School. He absolutely loved sports, especially football (Colts) and basketball. He also loved taking pictures and being with his family.
Davarion loved his family, and leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Tarawanda Beard, and father, David Lee Jones Jr; sisters Ta’Riah Joi Pendleton and Tah’Jai Pendleton, of Kankakee; brothers, David Lee Jones III, Davi Jones and Jah’ Zier Pendleton, all of Kankakee; grandparents, Tonia Jackson, of Seattle, Wash., Carl Beard, of Fresno, Calif., and Lee Renda Griffin; aunts, Danyell Ashley, of Kankakee, Danita Ashley, of Michigan, Shataya Beard, of Seattle, Wash., and Nesertiti Griffin, of Kankakee; uncles, Darrell Ashley, of Kankakee, Darryl Ashley, of Indiana, and Tyrone Thomas, Anthony Beard and Davione Donaldson, of Seattle, Wash.; a special cousin, Yaminah Thomas, of Arizona; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his great-grandparents, Monroe Jones, Juanita Jones and Gerdie Mae Thomas; and uncle, Keyshawn Thomas.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, July 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Rev. Reggie Jones and Rev. Jimmy Smith will be officiating.
Mask are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.