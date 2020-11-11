KANKAKEE — Darwin Leroy Jaenicke, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born June 22, 1931, in LaCrosse, Wis., the son of Witold and Norma (Spry) Jaenicke. In April of 1940, his family moved to Kankakee and Darwin achieved membership in the National Honor Society and graduated from Kankakee High School in 1950. He then attended the University of Illinois.
Darwin proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until 1955. He married JoAnn Blackmore in Kankakee, on Dec. 29, 1951. She preceded him in death Dec. 29, 2015.
Darwin was the owner and operator of Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand in Kankakee from 1955 to 1975 and the owner operator of D & J Motors from 1976 to 1980.
He was an elected township official for 45 years, a trustee from 1964 to 1981, a member of Township Officials of Illinois for 45 years and was the Kankakee Township Highway Road Commissioner from 1981 to 2009.
Darwin was always active in civic clubs: Kankakee Jaycees, Kankakee Lions Club, president of Kankakee Camera Club, president of Kankakee Coin Club, lifetime member of Kankakee City Historical Society and a lifetime member of Kankakee Model Flyers. He dreamed of being a pilot and flying an airplane when he was a child and later obtained his private pilot’s license in 1963 which allowed him to fly airplanes for 50 years. Darwin enjoyed antique collecting and restoration, woodworking, reading, model building and flying radio-controlled planes. He was an avid car collector, and enjoyed traveling and photography.
Surviving are his companion, Barbara Bogacz, of Kankakee; a son, Dennis Jaenicke, of Kankakee; two daughters, Barbara (James) Angel, of Winter Park, Fla., and Linda (Eric) Boness, of Kankakee; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Jaenicke, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Amanda Angel (Jesse) Pagan, of Orlando, Fla., J.B. (Kathryn) Angel, of Orlando, Fla., and Emi Angel, of Orlando, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Eleanor. Also surviving are a brother, Alvin Jaenicke, of Lompoc, Calif.; a sister, Ellen Wood, of North Bend, Neb.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Gordon; and a son, James.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, guests will be ushered in small groups. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais, formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!