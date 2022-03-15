Daily Journal obituaries

KANKAKEE — Darryl “Dellawayne” Tate, 71, of Ellenwood, Ga., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away March 5, 2022.

A memorial celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee.

Pastor Tyler Prude will officiate.

