Darryl Tate Mar 15, 2022 3 hrs ago

KANKAKEE — Darryl "Dellawayne" Tate, 71, of Ellenwood, Ga., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away March 5, 2022.A memorial celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee.Pastor Tyler Prude will officiate.