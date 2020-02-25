WATSEKA — Darryl Daniels, 58, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020).
He was born Sept. 10, 1961, in Watseka, the son of Russell Daniels and Virginia (Stephenson) Daniels.
Darryl was in the Operators Union Local 841 and worked for IPC. He was also a farmer. Darryl was a member of the Elks Lodge in Watseka.
He enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycles, watching NASCAR and farming.
Surviving are one son, Cody Daniels, of Watseka; one daughter, Samantha (Miles) Watters, of Heath, Ohio; brothers, Rodney (Janice) Daniels, of Brook, Ind., and Douglas (Sandra) Daniels, of Donovan; sisters, Charlene (Rick) Highfill, of Milford, and Elizabeth Daniels, of Wisconsin; one grandchild, Addison Watters; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were both of his parents; and one brother, Dennis.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!