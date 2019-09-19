Darrell G. Hayhurst, 78, of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) surrounded by his family.
Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Taylor and Rhonda (Clarence) Lutz; his grandchildren, Linda (Jason) Travis, Katie (Adam) Davis, Sandy Taylor, Darrell (Ashley Classic) Lutz, Robert (Stephanie) Lutz and Thomas (Darlene Anderson) Taylor; as well as six great-grandchildren; a brother, Brian (Marge) Hayhurst; and a sister, Wanda Billeisen.
Preceding him in death were his loving wife, Sharon Hayhurst; a son-in-law, James Taylor; and a sister, Debbra Paige.
Darrell was a hardworking man his whole life. He worked hard chasing after Sharon Langreder until she couldn’t resist him anymore and she became Sharon Hayhurst. He then worked hard to provide for his growing family. Darrell worked for the same company for 26 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed bowling, yard work, going to the local restaurant for coffee with friends, and most of all, spending time with family.
“We love you and you will be missed so much,” the family said.
Family is inviting everyone to 14244 East 8500 North Road, Grant Park, IL 60940, at noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, for a celebration of life.
“Please join us to celebrate a wonderful man,” they said.
(Pd)
