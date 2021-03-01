Darlene Reznik

MANTENO — Darlene E. Reznik, 81, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Feb. 26, 2021) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Cook County, the daughter of Gowdy and Julie (Fredman) Savage. Darlene married Walter Reznik on Jan. 8, 1989.
Darlene had worked for 20 years for Illinois Bell and 10 years for AT&T. She was a graduate of Thornton High School.
She enjoyed water aerobics and made many friends at the pool. She especially enjoyed all the years spent at Sister Lakes in Michigan.
Darlene was a member of Manteno United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Walter Reznik, of Manteno; one sister-in-law, Theresa Reznik; nieces, Laurie (Raymond) Fleming, Lynn Pawlak and Julene (Darin) Jarosz; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Kenneth Savage; her mother-in-law, Jean Reznik; nephews, Larry Miller and Mark Savage; and great-nephew, Stephen Fleming.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
“May God be with you, until we meet again,” her family said.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
