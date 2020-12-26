MARTINTON — Darlene Peerbolte, 98, of Martinton, passed away Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her family.
A private celebration of life Mass will be at St. Anne Catholic Church on Dec. 30, with burial immediately following in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Darlene was born March 17, 1922, in Clifton, the daughter of Alfred and Nayoma (Cotner) Laurent. She married Joseph Peerbolte on Jan. 18, 1947, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 18, 2000.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Ronald and Vickie Peerbolte, of Atlantic, Iowa, Darwin and Mary Peerbolte, of Kankakee, and Vaughn Peerbolte, of Bradley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Scarlett and Bill Wolsfeld, of Hinckley, and Wyona and Jim Johnson, of Springfield; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Darlene was an active parishioner of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Martinton for more than 50 years. Though Darlene had many achievements throughout her life, her family most remembers her compassionate heart and willingness to sacrifice for her family, always putting their needs before her own. She had a joyful spirit and everyone loved being around her. Her family will greatly miss her.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
