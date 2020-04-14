Darlene Orwig

KANKAKEE — Darlene L. Orwig, 94, peacefully passed away as a result of cancer on April 4, 2020.
She was the youngest of 13 children born to David Schweigert and Gertrude (Bossert) Schweigert.
Darlene grew up in the Momence area and helped her father do custom farm harvesting.
A lover of all animals, she enjoyed riding her horse along the Kankakee River plus singing and playing piano. She won a talent contest and was good enough to perform on Chicago’s WLS radio in the 1940s.
She met Mike (Myron) Orwig and they married in January of 1948.
Together, they farmed and raised three children southwest of Kankakee.
She also worked several years as cook and head cook at Clifton Central High School.
Mike preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, plus their spouses, Richard and Sally, in Pennsylvania, Lyle and Karma (Ligthart), in Minnesota, and Marsha and Randy (Siuda), in Georgia. She is also survived by six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; plus many nephews and nieces who have helped create many family memories over the years.
Darlene will always be remembered for her smile, her hugs, love of music, cards with friends, and her strong faith. Her love of lighthouses is a symbol of the light she brought to all who knew her.
Due to these strange times of COVID-19, the family said a memorial service for her will be scheduled sometime in June or July when it is safe to come together to remember and enjoy our memories of Darlene’s long and full life.
Memorials may be made in Darlene’s name to the Kankakee Salvation Army online at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee/ or by mail to: Illinois Corps Community Center, 148 N Harrison, Kankakee, IL 60901.
