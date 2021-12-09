MILFORD — Darlene F. Larimore, 86, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 7, 2021).
She was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Quincy, the daughter of Wilford and Mary (Ingram) Slater. Darlene married Neil O. Larimore on Oct. 23, 1955, in Hull.
Surviving are her husband, Neil Larimore, of Milford; four daughters, Teresa (Richard) Hancock, of Milford, Deborah (Sid) Allen, of Milford, Linda Larimore, of Milford, Valerie (Tim) Ward, of Milford; one brother, Ernest (Melanie) Slater, of Quincy; four sisters-in-law, Cleo Slater Powers, of Payson, Donna Mibbs, of Havana, Janet (Dan) Bingaman, of Barry, and Marcia Copher, of Fowler, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren with one more little one on the way.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Bill Slater and Donald Slater; and sister-in-law, Janet Slater.
Darlene was a member of the Milford Christian Church in Milford.
She worked in the Milford High School cafeteria and library and drove a special needs bus for years.
Darlene loved making jigsaw puzzles, reading, completing word searches and attending Milford School activities.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Milford Christian Church. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at Milford Christian Church, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Prairie States Camp, Milford Ambulance, Milford Christian Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
