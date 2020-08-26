Darion Collins

BOURBONNAIS — Darion M. Collins “Coach Wavy,” 30, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) in Chicago.
Public viewing will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, 963 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee.
Please wear a mask, and social distancing should be implemented.
A private, family-only celebration of life will be at 11 a.m., also at the church. Pastor De’Vontae Powell will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
A community memorial celebration will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Kankakee High School Football Field.
Darion was born June 16, 1990, in Oscoda, Mich., the son of Kenya Collins-Pearce.
He was an educator, mentor and in Coach Technical Support.
Surviving are his mother, Kenya; his sisters, Kenyae’ Collins, Kendah Conway, Lexi Lowery, Courtney, Ashlee and Aailyah Tucker; his brothers, Andre’, Ai’Keem and Jearon Tucker; maternal grandfather, Joseph (Patricia) Collins; maternal grandmother, Loris James; maternal great-grandmother, Annie Vera Blue; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his maternal great-grandfather, Stanford Blue; maternal great-grandparents, Carlton Sr. and Rosetta Collins; paternal grandmother, Marilyn Tucker; and godfather, Archie Napper.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
