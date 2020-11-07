OSHKOSH, WIS. — Danny Mark Kibbons, 61, of Oshkosh, Wis., passed away Oct. 16, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly.
Surviving are Danny’s loving children, Cathy (Edward) Eberhart and Nick Kibbons. He was the proud grandpa of Tia Dontae and Kaden; and dear brother of Terry Kibbons, Carol Kibbons, Betty Bennett, Bobby Kibbons and Rich Kibbons.
A celebration of Danny’s life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Winkler’s Westward Ho Restaurant, 4905 County Hwy S, Oshkosh, WI 54904.
