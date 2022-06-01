Danielle Thomas Jun 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Danielle Mona’ Thomas, 61, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away May 8, 2022, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in North Carolina.She was born Sept. 25, 1960, in Chicago Heights, to Albert Sr. and Gladys Washington, the second of seven children.Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Bradley. Danielle’s husband, Pastor Don Thomas Sr., will be the eulogist. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you