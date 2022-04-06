WATSEKA — Daniel Lee Yates, 70, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (April 3, 2022) at his home.
Dan was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Watseka, the son of Lloyd and Luida (Miller) Yates. They preceded him in death; along with one brother, Jim Yates; and one sister, Arlene Arseneau.
He married Janien Dunlap on July 17, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. She survives. Other survivors include one daughter, Amy (Jon) Norder, of Watseka; one son, Jeremy (Andrea) Yates, of Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Kevin) Derouen, of Watseka, and their children, Asher Kane and Rylee Grace; Zachary (Kaleigh) Yates, of Fort Bragg, N.C., and their daughter, Sophia Eloise; Austin (Zhayna) Yates, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., and their daughter, Lily Grace; Katelyn Norder, of Watseka; and Adam Norder, of Watseka; and three brothers and sisters, Shirley (Tom) Zabel, of Watseka, Glenn Yates, of Casey, and Loydene Phares, of Marshall.
Dan served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1972 on the USS Tuscaloosa during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a USDA Food Safety Inspector for many years.
Dan loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, working in his garden and camping. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Drake.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.