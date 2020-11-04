Daniel Wheelock

BOURBONNAIS — Daniel E. Wheelock, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 1, 1929, the eldest of seven children, in Forest City, to John H. and Mabel (Wilkens) Wheelock. Daniel married Darlene Bilyeu on Nov. 5, 1955, at Central Christian Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Sept. 16, 2013.
Daniel’s elementary education was at Manito Grade School. He was a 1950 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Dan played the trombone and was a member of New Horizons Band.
He worked for 20 years at American Marietta (Mobil Chemical) in paint production. He also worked eight years at the Joliet Army Munitions Plant supervising T.N.T. Production.
Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are three sisters, Helen Hopkins, of Bloomington, Esther Perkins, of Littleton, Colo., and Mary McKinley, of Lewistown; several nieces and nephews, including Jennifer Bilyeu, of Seneca, Dana Bilyeu, of Ottawa, John Bilyeu, of Seneca, Melissa Bilyeu Hodroff, of Portland, Maine; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and god daughter, Linda LeVeque.
In addition to his wife, Darlene Wheelock, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim Wheelock and Dave Wheelock; and one sister, Ruth Perkins.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Grace United Methodist Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Mary Brady will officiate the service.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 7, in Sunny Side Cemetery in Sorento.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or New Horizons Band.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
