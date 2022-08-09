Daniel Taylor

MANTENO — Daniel Cleveland Taylor, 74, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Aug. 5, 2022) at his home.
He was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Kentucky, the son of George and Alma (Bond) Taylor. Daniel married Donna McDougal on May 31, 1968, at the First Church of Nazarene in Kankakee.
Dan was a social worker for the State of Illinois.
He was an accomplished Bridge player, having reached the level of Ruby Life Master, nearly reaching his goal of Gold Master. He was ranked in the top 6 percent of Bridge players in the United States.
Dan’s success in Bridge was aided by his phenomenal memory skills. He loved to quote scripture, poetry, or song lyrics to friends and strangers alike. This skill had been sharpened with his many acting roles, including more than 30 productions for KVTA, and many years appearing in the Spice of Life, the annual fundraiser for Harbor House. Their closing act each year featured Dan reading “Letters from Mama,” which so many folks enjoyed. He loved entertaining people.
He was an enthusiastic traveler. Together with his wife, Donna, he had visited most of the United States and had journeyed overseas 26 times. Dan liked to say that Donna traveled to see sites while he traveled to talk to people. He made friends wherever he went.
Dan was an active member of the Manteno United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years. One of his dearest wishes was to see the beautiful steeple of the church lit at night. Thus, one of the memorial requests is to light that steeple for Dan.
His humor, compassion for others and his sense of justice will be remembered with love by his family and many friends whose lives he touched.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Taylor, of Manteno; one son, Mark (Sherrie Weller) Taylor, of Antioch; and one daughter, Anne (Thom) Bahde, of Corvallis, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Manteno United Methodist Church. The Rev. Lana Robyne will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to Manteno United Methodist Church to light the steeple, Manteno Fire Protection District or Harbor House of Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.