Daniel Taylor

MANTENO — Daniel Cleveland Taylor, 74, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Aug. 5, 2022) at his home.

He was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Kentucky, the son of George and Alma (Bond) Taylor. Daniel married Donna McDougal on May 31, 1968, at the First Church of Nazarene in Kankakee.

Dan was a social worker for the State of Illinois.

