Daniel Ryan

UNION HILL — Daniel E. Ryan, 84, of Union Hill, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Chicago, the son of John and Mary (nee Elliott) Ryan. His parents preceded him in death.
Dan retired from the Local 150 Operators Union as a heavy equipment operator. He served on the Union Hill Town Board for many years and was the charter president of the Union Hill Lions Club. He was devout in the Catholic faith and he also enjoyed golfing in his retired years. Dan loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by them all.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Sandra (nee Wepprecht) Ryan, of Union Hill, whom he married June 8, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee; four children, Kathy (Rick) Jacob, of Coal City, Daniel M. Ryan, of Union Hill, Mary (Kurt) LaVoie, of Bourbonnais, and John (Kathy) Ryan, of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, William (the late Patricia) Ryan, of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceding him in death were two brothers, Father John Ryan and Robert Ryan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private memorial services for the immediate family will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/1411477.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
