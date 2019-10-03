Daniel Franklin McDonald, 79, of Metropolis, passed away Sept. 26, 2019, in Paducah, Ky.
He was born Dec. 6, 1939, in Illinois, the son of Oscar and Bess McDonald.
Daniel retired from J.R. Short Milling Company in Kankakee.
He and his wife of 42 years, Phyllis McDonald, were married in Kankakee. She survives, of Manteno.
Also surviving are one son, Daniel Kevin (Debbie) McDonald, of Lone Oak; one stepson, Michael (Dee) Osenglewski, of St. Anne; two daughters, Lisa (Richard) Wedeking, of Metropolis, and Jane Galbraith, of Owensboro, Ky.; one sister, Alma Jean Harris, of Galatia; grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) Holt, of Lone Oak, Amber Campbell, of Big Rock, Tenn., Quentin (Niqua) Galbraith, of Metropolis, and Caleb Darnell, of Paducah, Ky.; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a grandson, Andrew Wilkins.
Daniel was of the Catholic faith and attended Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, Ky.
