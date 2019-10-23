Daniel Jacob King, 30, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County.
He was born Dec. 31, 1988, the son of Dave and Cathy (Hart) King.
Danny was a 2007 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He was a filmmaker. He enjoyed playing the guitar, music and singing. He enjoyed camping and hiking. Danny especially loved spending time with his sons.
Surviving are his two sons, Vincent King and George King and their mother, Bre Menard; his mother, Cathy King, of Bradley; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Joseph and Melissa King, of Bourbonnais, Ben and Becky King, of Bradley, and Chris King, of Bradley; maternal grandparents, Ron and Joanne Hart, of Bourbonnais; paternal grandfather, Ray King, of Bourbonnais; nieces and nephews, Cora King, Henry King, Charles King, Harrison King and Hudson King; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and lifelong friend, Sam Sorich, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding him in death were his father, Dave King; paternal grandmother, Gloria King; and cousin, Meggie Holohan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, until 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
