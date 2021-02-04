ASHKUM — Daniel Hendershott, 62, of Ashkum, passed away Sunday (Jan. 31, 2021) at home.
He was born Sept. 26, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Cliff Hendershott and Carolyn (Hansen) Cox.
Daniel was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and participated in the Toys for Tots program. Daniel did security work.
Surviving are his son, Joseph (Carrie) Hendershott; daughters, Danielle (Tony) Hanshew and Cari (Eric) Wright; brothers, Tracy Hendershott and Jon (Deanna) Cox; grandchildren, Bo and Codi McGlennon, Ali, Alexis and Corey Hanshew, Jacob and Maya Wright, Kane and Gage Brown and Jace Shupe; and great-grandchildren, Scarlette and Quinn Hanshew.
Preceding him in death were his father, Cliff Hendershott; and stepfather, John Cox.
A celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Whynott Stop in Clifton.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.