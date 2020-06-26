ASHKUM -- Daniel Eugene Heideman, 62, of Terrell, Texas, passed away quietly June 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
Daniel (Dan, Danny) was born Aug. 20, 1957, in Kankakee, to Glenn and Ruth Heideman. Dan grew up as a child in Ashkum, and graduated from Central High School. While in high school, he attended the career center where he learned how to weld. He later apprenticed under Edward Morsette, a machinist in Cullom, before launching his lifelong career.
His company, Heideman Mechanical Construction Services, provided enjoyment as an entrepreneur along with a great deal of work. As a member of the Pipefitter’s Union, Dan had many jobs and lived in five states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Alaska, Arizona and Texas. Dan worked on the Alaskan pipeline and later settled in Texas, which became his true home.
In Texas, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf, but more so spending time with his daughter, Kayla, and his many friends.
He was also a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church and a fourth degree knight in the Knights of Columbus, which was a large part of his life.
Dan loved music from rock to country. In his early years he learned to play the guitar, electric bass, and twelve string. He played in several bands during those years and continued his love of music throughout his life.
He married Margaret (Peggy) Rehder in 1987. She survives. They had one child, Kayla Jean Heideman, born in 1990. She survives, in Houston, Texas, with her significant other, Spencer Zuniga. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his mother, Ruth Heideman, of Ashkum; two brothers, Paul (Tracy), of Ashkum, and Roger (Carol), of Bloomington; a sister, Jean, and her significant other, Scott Szala, of Chicago; nephews, Randy and Thomas (Tommy); nieces, Anna and Emily; a god-child, Nancy; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Heideman.
Private funeral services took place June 17 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Terrell. Burial was in College Mound Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 702 N. Frances St., Terrell, TX 75160.
Please sign his online guestbook at hlfhs.com.
